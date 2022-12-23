HARRISBURG — Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the tools needed to succeed. He said it is now up to them to apply what they have learned.
“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”
Six cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County:
- Cody J. Dugan received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership;
- Cole J. Zapf received the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
- Casey L. Ward received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical and moral qualifications;
- Gage T. Fischer received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
- Kyle J. Morton received the Col. Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
- Ryan G. Reilly received the Sgt. Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
The new troopers will report to the following stations on Jan. 3:
Troop C, Clarion
- Brandon E. Hoffman
Troop C, Clearfield
- Joseph DiPietro IV
- Alex T. Verne
Troop C, Lewis Run
- Rex E. Martin Jr.
- Kyle J. Morton
- Joshua M. Perkins
Troop C, Marienville
- Caleb A. Baxter
- Dylan R. Cyphert
Troop C, Punxsutawney
- Gary J. Evans
Troop C, Ridgway
- Kaelie A. Fox
- Brendan D. Laird
- Joseph A. Tommelleo