Travis Perry Kramer, 32, of Penfield, pleaded guilty to child pornography related charges and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday Colloquy Court.
Kramer pleaded guilty to photograph on computer depicting involving child sex acts — felony of the second degree and criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years in state prison by Cherry.
Kramer is also required to abide by all requirements under Megan’s Law. A Megan’s Law assessment determined Kramer is not a sexually violent predator, Cherry said.
Kramer spoke on his own behalf and apologized for his actions.
“It’s my fault,” I’m sorry,” Kramer said.
He also called his crimes “disgusting.”
“Very much so Mr. Kramer,” Cherry replied. “I hope you get the help you need.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug 26, 2021 a 16-year-old girl was interviewed at the McKean County Child Advocacy Center. She told investigators she met Kramer over the summer and the two began texting one another.
Eventually his text messages became “weird” and sexual.
She said he began sending her pictures of other girls and asked her to send him pictures of herself.
She said she sent him a picture of herself both with and without clothes.
The last message he sent her, he sent her a sexually explicit photo of himself.
Search warrants was obtained in Elk County on Kramer’s social media sites and his cell phones from his home in Penfield.
Police obtained Kramer’s cell phone and determined it contained at least 10 images of child pornography.
On Feb. 22, 2022, Kramer was interviewed by troopers at state police DuBois.
During the interview Kramer said he knew the girl’s family for a long time and he reconnected with her at a an event at her grandfather’s camp.
He said the two began texting each other and they became sexual. He said she sent him a topless photograph of herself. When asked if he had asked her for it he said it’s possible, adding “I don’t remember.”
He also admitted to sending her an explicit photograph of himself.
When asked if anything physical happened between them and he said no and they were never alone together.
When asked by troopers if he had any other sexually related photographs on his phone, Kramer said he downloaded pornography from the internet. He initially denied downloading child pornography but later admitted to doing so and admitted to posting child pornography on Twitter.
He said he was going through depression at the time and was “hanging out with the wrong crowd.”
He said he posted the photographs in the hope of getting interest from other individuals.
Kramer was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.