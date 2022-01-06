Samantha Marie Earnest, 30, of Osceola Mills, who is accused of leading state police on a high speed chase, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on New Years Eve at 11 p.m., a trooper was on patrol on state Route 53 near Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed behind him.
Southern said he pulled off the road in a safe location and let the vehicle pass. He then followed the vehicle and activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle fled on SR 53 for four miles at speeds reaching 80 mph while driving erratically and crossing the center lines numerous times.
The vehicle then turned into a yard and then a driveway.
Earnest was taken into custody and showed signs of impairment. She refused blood testing.
Earnest is charged with fleeing and eluding police — felony of the third degree; DUI-controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanor; and 21 summary traffic offenses including careless driving, disregard traffic lane, failure to keep right, driving at a safe speed, traffic control devices, and no headlights.
She was incarcerated and on Jan. 1 and bail was set at $25,000 monetary, which was not posted.
On Wednesday, bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured and she was released.
She did not have an attorney; First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth.