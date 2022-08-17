Reed Eugene Meeker Jr. of Osceola Mills, who is accused of solicitation of child pornography, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Meeker is charged with criminal solicitation-child pornography — felony of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 12, state police were contacted by an anti-child predator organization who said they were in contact with Meeker.
The organization posed as an underage female and her sister, and the organization provided copies of the text conversations with Meeker where he attempted to get the girls to provide him with sexually explicit photographs.
Meeker also sent them sexually explicit photographs of himself.
Meeker also wrote that he would like to meet them to perform sexual acts on them.
Meeker was interviewed by the state police on July 26 and he admitted to soliciting photographs from who he believed to be two juvenile females.
Meeker is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.
He is represented by attorney Karen Gwyn Muir of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.