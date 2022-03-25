William Pentland, 43, of Osceola Mills, who is accused of attempting to use methamphetamine in a vehicle with a three-year-old child present waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Pentland is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana — ungraded misdemeanors.
Pentland is free on $2,500 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney and represented himself.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 29 at 9:03 p.m., Lawrence Township Police were on patrol on Old Penfield Road when they spotted a vehicle stopped along the road that is a known location for drug activity.
There were several people in the vehicle. The vehicle’s lights were on, and the vehicle didn’t have an inspection sticker.
Police made contact with the occupants and found Pentland in the driver’s seat, Brandy Lee Barrett, 36, of Hyde, in the passenger seat, and a three-year-old child in the rear seat.
Pentland provided his license but couldn’t provide any vehicle information.
Numerous bags of items were in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle, including several torch style lighters — which are often used for the consumption of methamphetamine.
Police asked Pentland permission to search his vehicle. Pentland refused and said his wife is a nurse and she had patients’ medical records in the car. He said a search would be a violation of privacy laws. However, he couldn’t give a reasonable explanation of why the medical records would be in the vehicle.
Pentland still refused to give permission to search the vehicle; therefore the state police K-9 unit was called to respond to the scene.
Barrett then exited the vehicle and was searched. In her wallet was a small baggie of crystal methamphetamine and numerous empty plastic bags with residue. A glass smoking pipe was found in her pocket.
Barrett said both she and Pentland used methamphetamine earlier in the morning and were going to use the little bit they had left.
Inside the vehicle, police found a pipe containing unused marijuana.
Children, Youth and Family Services was notified and took custody of the child.
Barrett was also charged with endangering the welfare of children and drug possession charges. She waived her preliminary hearing two weeks ago.