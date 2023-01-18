A local pharmacist was sentenced to jail yesterday by Judge Paul E. Cherry for a DUI crash that caused serious injuries at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Timothy Heath, 43, of Osceola Mills pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree and DUI-BAC 0.219 percent and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
Heath was also fined a total of $2,000 plus court costs, and was ordered to complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment.
He will also have his driver’s license suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards.
Heath is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
As a part of the plea, the charge of aggravated assault by vehicle — felony of the second degree, was withdrawn.
The victim said she was in agreement with the plea, but asked that he be given the maximum period of probation.
At the victim’s request, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he is asking Heath be given the maximum amount of probation that is allowed, 4.5 years.
Heath’s attorney, Steven Paul Trialonas of State College, said his client is extremely remorseful for his actions.
He also noted that victim has been fully compensated for her losses and is no longer seeking restitution.
And he said Heath suffered significant injuries himself in the crash including having a disk in his neck replaced, four fractures in his back, lacerated kidneys and liver and said he was in a full body cast.
Heath spoke at the hearing and apologized to the victim and her family, saying he knows he caused them a lot of pain and suffering.
Trialonas said Heath is a pharmacist at the Woodward Pharmacy in Houtzdale and asked Cherry if his incarceration could be delayed because he is needed at work. Cherry told Heath to report to jail on Monday. Cherry said Heath is eligible for work release, but couldn’t say if it would be granted.