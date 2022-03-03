Clinton Joseph Rosselli, 39, of Osceola Mills who is accused of assaulting a state trooper, trying to disarm him and trying to escape, as well as theft and delivery of methamphetamine, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric A. Ammerman Tuesday at Colloquy Court.
Rosselli pleaded guilty in three separate cases to the charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/methamphetamine — ungraded felony, theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the third degree and resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison.
As a part of the plea, the charges of aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree and disarming law enforcement officer — felony of the third degree.
Ammerman asked the trooper who was the victim in the case if he agreed with the plea agreement and the trooper said he was in agreement, but asked Ammerman to give Rosselli the maximum sentence for resisting arrest to send a message that this behavior would not be tolerated.
Rosselli’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said her client was under the influence at the time of the incident with the trooper and is remorseful and ashamed of his behavior.
Rosselli spoke on his own behalf and apologized to the state trooper, the commonwealth, his own family and his four-year-old child for his actions.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 24, a trooper pulled into the parking lot of the Minit Mart in Bradford Township when he spotted Rosselli getting out of a vehicle.
He ran the plate numbers in the law enforcement database and discovered Rosselli had warrants out for his arrest.
The trooper waited outside for a few minutes but Rosselli didn’t exit so he entered the store and saw Rosselli was playing a Skills machine.
The trooper told Rosselli he had warrants out for his arrest and he was taking him into custody. The trooper grabbed Rosselli’s arm but Rosselli resisted and began to wrestle with the trooper.
The two wrestled on the floor when Rosselli attempted to take the state trooper’s service weapon from its holster.
The trooper grabbed the holster to prevent Rosselli from taking it and Rosselli then grabbed the trooper by the head and pinned him to the ground.
Rosselli was eventually taken into custody and he was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of his injuries. Rosselli received a medical procedure and his handcuffs were removed for the procedure.
Once the procedure was completed, Rosselli was removed from the scan room. But once entering the hallway, Rosselli jumped off the bed and ran out of the Emergency Room and went outside.
Rosselli ran up a hill and a state trooper deployed a Taser energy weapon, but only one prong hit Rosselli and he kept running. A second trooper deployed a Taser energy weapon, hitting him with both prongs, causing Rosselli to fall to the ground.
Rosselli was handcuffed and taken back to the hospital where he was cleared medically and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
In the third case, according to the affidavit, on Feb. 22, 2021, Lawrence Township Police Department spotted Rosselli driving on the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway and stopped him because Neeper knew Rosselli had a warrant out for his arrest for the theft of approximately $1,000 at the Red Roof Inn on Jan. 26.
When Rosselli was searched he was found with three packages of methamphetamine weighing a total of 5.63 grams.