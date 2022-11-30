Reed Eugene Meeker Jr., 39, of Osceola Mills, who is accused of solicitation of child pornography, had his bail set at $150,000 monetary by Judge Paul E. Cherry Monday at Motions Court.
Meeker is charged with criminal solicitation-child pornography — felony of the second degree; and his attorney Karen G. Muir of State College said Muir filed the motion himself, asking that his bail be lowered from $250,000 monetary to $50,000 monetary so he could post bail and assist in his defense.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza argued against lowering Meeker’s bail due to the seriousness of the charge, and for the protection of the community. She said this would be Meeker’s second offense for this type of crime, and if he is convicted he is facing 25 years in prison.
Meeker was convicted of aggravated indecent assault — felony of the second degree and related charges in 2005, and has been on the Megan’s Law registration list since 2008, according to court documents.
Cherry agreed to lower Meeker’s bail to $150,000 monetary, but if he does post the bail, it would be supervised bail.
Meeker has not yet posted bail and continues to be incarcerated in the Centre County Jail, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 12, state police were contacted by an anti-child predator organization who said they were in contact with Meeker.
The organization posed as an underage female and her sister, and the organization provided copies of the text conversations with Meeker where he attempted to get the girls to provide him with sexually explicit photographs.
Meeker also sent them sexually explicit photographs of himself. He allegedly wrote that he would like to meet them to perform sexual acts on them.
Meeker was interviewed by the state police on July 26 and he admitted to soliciting photographs from who he believed to be two juvenile females.