George Thomas Suhoney, 46 of Osceola Mills and formerly of Houtzdale, who is accused of attacking and seriously injuring a state trooper had his bail revoked and was sent to a mental health and drug rehabilitation institution by Judge Paul Cherry after he admitted to using illegal drugs.
Suhoney’s bail was set at $75,000 supervised monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
On March 10, he reported to the probation department as required and admitted to his probation officer that he used illegal drugs two days prior, accordant to his attorney Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab.
Schwab said Suhoney was cooperative and admitted that “he fell off the wagon.”
She said Suhoney would like to receive treatment at the Dickenson Restoration Center, located in the Brookville area, which is a long-term structured residence for those in the criminal justice system.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said she isn’t sure the Dickinson Center is the proper facility for someone charged with Suhoney’s crimes.
She said the state trooper who was the victim in the attack suffered serious injuries and is concerned for his safety if Suhoney is allowed to go to the facility.
She also stated the victim has recovered from his injuries and is back at work.
Cherry noted the Dickinson Center is a secure mental health treatment facility and ordered Suhoney be sent to the Dickinson Recovery Center. Suhoney is to remain in jail until he is transported and the probation detainer would remain in place.
If Suhoney decides to leave the center before his treatment is completed he would have to give the court 15 days notice and a hearing would be scheduled. And Suhoney would have to post $75,000 monetary bail.
And at the request of Nedza, if Suhoney posts bail, the bail would be supervised, meaning Suhoney would be supervised by the probation department and be required to report and undergo drug testing as requested.
According to previous articles in The Progress, on Sept. 27, a trooper was dispatched to the 700-block of Ida Street in Woodward Township at 8:37 p.m. for a reported 911 call from Suhoney, who told dispatchers that someone entered his property and removed items.
Upon arrival, Suhoney told the trooper that his wife entered the home and took property — and wanted her charged with theft. The trooper told Suhoney that the incident would be a civil matter because it is marital property belonging to both parties.
Suhoney allegedly became enraged and retrieved a large metal carpenter’s square and threw it at the trooper, striking him in the chest. The trooper then attempted to take Suhoney into custody, but Suhoney resisted arrest and a physical altercation ensued.
Suhoney allegedly struck the trooper in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration above his right eye and injury to his face. The struggle continued on to the floor of the residence, during which Suhoney attempted to disarm and/or remove a weapon from the trooper’s duty belt.
During the struggle, Suhoney’s four dogs were attacking and biting the trooper, causing serious bodily injury. Suhoney was aware of his dogs’ attacks but failed to assist or call his dogs off, only telling the trooper not to shoot his dogs.
The trooper was able to take Suhoney into custody and remove him from the residence and away from his attacking dogs.
The trooper was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of multiple injuries to his legs, arms, face and right ear. Follow-up plastic surgery will be required to treat his injuries, the complaint said.
A search warrant was applied for an executed on the residence, with the metal carpenters square and 20 digital photographs taken and placed into evidence.
He is charges with aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference — a felony of the first degree; aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals – felony of the second degree; disarming law enforcement officer — felony of the third degree; simple assault and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors of the second degree; and summary harassment.