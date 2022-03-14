Robert Ivan Brewer, 47, of Olanta, who is accused of leading police on high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
The hearing was conducted via video teleconferencing because Brewer is currently incarcerated at SCI-Fayette.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 25, Clearfield-based state police spotted Brewer’s SUV driving down state Route 879 in Curwensville and discovered the vehicle had an expired registration.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop Brewer, but he sped away at a high rate of speed.
The trooper pursued Brewer until Brewer went off road and into a strip mined area.
On Oct. 18, Brewer was arrested on an unrelated matter and admitted to the crimes.
Brewer is charged with fleeing or eluding police — felony of the third degree and 22 summary traffic offenses.
Brewer was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.