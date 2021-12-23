A New York man who led police on a high speed chase waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Carl Henry, 23, of Bronx, N.Y., is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, 20 counts of unlawful device making equipment/produces/traffics, three counts of publishes, makes, sells, etc. access device altered, ect. — all of which are felonies of the third degree — seven counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and DUI — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 8 at 11:03 a.m. a state trooper spotted a black 2018 BMW SUV traveling west on Interstate 80 at a speed of 85 miles-per-hour near mile marker 116 in Lawrence Township.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the BMW accelerated. The trooper lost sight of the vehicle.
He advised PSP DuBois of the incident, and the vehicle was spotted by a state trooper on US-219 towards Brockway, Jefferson County.
The vehicle then went onto US-28, and state police decided to place a spike strip on the road.
The BMW was able to avoid the spike strips, and state troopers continued pursuit. The BMW went onto I-80 west. State police deployed spike strips on the road near mile marker 63.9.
The BMW hit the spike strips, causing it to lose control and hit a tractor trailer. It came to a rest in the median.
Two people exited the BMW and began to run through the median but were caught and arrested.
The driver, Henry, provided a fake name to police.
He was taken to the Clarion Hospital for a blood draw where his true identity was determined.
The vehicle was searched and inside were found four debit cards, each with a different name, seven small baggies of marijuana, a grinder and 19 state ID cards with the same picture on each of the cards but each card with a different name.
State police also located $1,252 in cash inside the vehicle.
Bail was set at $75,000 monetary on Dec. 9, and Henry was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
On Dec. 16, David Morgan, bondsman of Jersey City, N.J., posted Henry’s bail, and Henry was released.
Henry was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.