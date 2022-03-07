Richard Allen Demko Jr., 27, of Northern Cambria was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for participating in a robbery where he shot a Clearfield man in an attempt to steal his lottery winnings.
Demko pleaded guilty to aggravated assault/attempts or causes serious bodily injury and robbery — both felonies of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six years and four months and a maximum of 14 years in state prison.
Demko apologized to the victim and the court for his actions.
“I made a serious mistake,” Demko said. “I regret what I did beyond words.”
Demko said the incident occurred when he had a drug relapse and said the robbery wasn’t planned.
He said he would use his time in prison to participate in programs to better himself.
His attorney, Justin Miller of Bellefonte, asked for leniency and said Demko cooperated with the investigation against his co-defendant, Anthony Guy, 49, of West Decatur, who has since pleaded guilty.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:24 p.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to the 600-block of S. 2nd Street for a 49-year-old male who was shot in the lower left leg.
Police found the victim lying on the floor and his leg was bleeding profusely, but he was awake and responsive and police administered first aid on the victim.
The victim told police he had pulled into his residence and had exited his vehicle when he was rushed by Demko and Guy. He said Demko asked, “Where’s the money?”
But the victim said he refused to acknowledge the question.
The victim said Demko attempted to punch him, but the victim said he blocked it. Demko then shot him in the leg when he was on the back stoop about to enter his residence.
After Demko shot him, the victim said Guy “freaked out” and was asking Demko why he shot him.
The victim said he was able to pull himself into the residence and shut the door.
The victim said he played the lottery machine at the BP station earlier that morning and had won a significant amount of money. The victim said he isn’t sure if Demko and Guy were at the BP station when he won or if they had heard he won a large sum of money.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.