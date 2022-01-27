The jury failed to reach a verdict by Progress press time on Thursday evening in the child sex abuse trial of Brian Stone, 42, of West Decatur.
The jury began its deliberations at approximately 3 p.m. and had not reached a verdict by 6:30 p.m. when court staff ordered dinner for the jury.
Stone is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl for a number of years, with the last assault occurring on Jan. 25, 2021, when the girl was home because her high school was having a virtual learning day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girl then reported the alleged assaults to a school counselor when she returned to school two days later.
Stone took the stand in his own defense yesterday and denied the allegations against him.
Stone is charged with rape and criminal attempt rape — felonies of the first degree, intimidation of witness — felony of the second degree, 24 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent —felonies of the second degree, 24 counts of indecent assault without consent — misdemeanors of the second degree.
The Progress will have a complete story on the trial in tomorrow’s edition.