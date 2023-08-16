A new magistrate judge has been appointed to hear the preliminary hearing for the refiled charges against former police officer Zachery Allen Dodson, 28, of DuBois, who is accused of shooting a man in the face in DuBois last February.
Yesterday at a hearing on pre-trial motions before Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany of Cambria County, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said she was informed Wednesday the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts has finally found a magistrate judge to preside over the preliminary hearing on the refiled charges against Dodson.
It took almost three months for the AOPC to find a senior magistrate judge to preside over the preliminary hearing.
Nedza said she was informed that Senior Magisterial District Judge Douglas Chambers of Jefferson County would preside over the preliminary hearing.
On Feb. 19, Dodson is accused of shooting Ani Myrtaj, 31, of DuBois, in the face at Invictus, a multi-recreational bar located on DuBois Street.
Myrtaj was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.
At the time of the incident, Dodson was an off-duty police officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and was a part-time Clearfield County Sheriff’s deputy. He resigned from both positions following the incident.
Chambers was assigned to hear the preliminary hearing after all four of Clearfield County’s magisterial district judges recused themselves because Dodson was a police officer.
At the March 23 preliminary hearing, Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. of Centre County dismissed the aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and criminal attempt-aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, both of which are felonies of the first degree — and they were the most serious charges against Dodson.
Prestia bound over the charges of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a weapon and criminal attempt aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a weapon — felonies of the second degree, two counts of terroristic threats — felonies of the third degree, recklessly endangering another person, criminal attempt-simple assault and two counts of simple assault — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, were bound over to court.
In May, the state police refiled the dismissed charges against Dodson and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers filed a motion to have a new magistrate judge to preside over the preliminary hearing and Creany approved Sayers’ request later that month.
Yesterday, Nedza said the commonwealth hadn’t yet provided discovery to the defense because she was waiting for a new judge to be appointed to preside over the preliminary hearing, and didn’t anticipate it would take this long.
The commonwealth is required by law to provide the defense with all relevant information in its case against a defendant in the discovery process.
Now that a judge has been appointed, Nedza said she is hand delivering the printed discovery materials to Dodson’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. She said there are electronic materials such as surveillance videos and interviews that are still being downloaded onto flash drives, but they should be completed and delivered to Shaw by the end of the day.
Nedza added that Dodson was employed by the state police for two years and said the commonwealth has subpoenaed all of Dodson’s employment records while at the state police and all of his training and firearm training records while he was at the state police academy. Nedza said she doesn’t know if Dodson left the state police voluntarily or if he was terminated.
Nedza said normally she would release everything the commonwealth has to the defense during the discovery process but since these are state police personnel records, she isn’t sure if it is appropriate in this case.
She asked Creany to consider the files as sensitive materials and order the defense to not release the documents except to its own expert witnesses for analysis and once the trial is completed the documents would be destroyed.
Shaw objected to this request and said the commonwealth should first file a formal motion making the request so he would have the opportunity to respond and Creany agreed. Nedza said she would file the motion on Monday and Creany gave Shaw 30 days to file his response.
Creany then informed the attorneys that he is “timing out” as a senior judge at the end of the year so his last day as a senior judge is on Dec. 31. At the pace this case is going, Creany said he isn’t sure if the trial could be completed by then. Shaw said it is probably unrealistic to expect that the trial would be completed by the end of the year and it would probably be better if a new judge were appointed now to replace him.
Creany said he was thinking that himself, but said if the new preliminary hearing could be scheduled quickly, it is possible that the trial could be concluded by the end of the year. He said he would wait until the new preliminary hearing is scheduled to decide and if it appears that the trial wouldn’t be completed by the end of the year he would step aside and request that a new judge be appointed to president over the case.