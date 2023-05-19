A new judge will hear hear the preliminary hearing on the refiled charges against former police officer Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield who is accused of shooting a man in a bar in February.
Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany of Cambria County made the ruling at a hearing held yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
On Feb. 19, Dodson is accused of shooting Ani Myrtaj, 31, of DuBois, in the face at Invictus, a multi-recreational bar located on DuBois Street.
Myrtaj was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.
At the time of the incident, Dodson was an off-duty police officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and was a part-time Clearfield County Sheriff’s deputy. He resigned from both positions following the incident.
Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. of Centre County was assigned to hear the preliminary hearing after all four of Clearfield County’s magisterial district judges recused themselves because Dodson was a police officer.
At the March 23 preliminary hearing, Prestia dismissed the aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and criminal attempt-aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, both of which are felonies of the first degree — and they were the most serious charges against Dodson.
Prestia bound over the charges of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a weapon and criminal attempt aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a weapon — felonies of the second degree, two counts of terroristic threats — felonies of the third degree, recklessly endangering another person, criminal attempt-simple assault and two counts of simple assault — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, were bound over to court.
Earlier this month, state police refiled the charges and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers filed a motion asking a new judge to hear the preliminary hearing on the refiled charges.
At the hearing on the motion yesterday before Creany, who was assigned the case, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza argued that Prestia erred when he dismissed the charges because the commonwealth met its burden for recklessness and the victim suffered serious bodily injuries as a result of Dodson’s actions.
According Nedza, the victim had his mouth wired shut for five weeks and he still hasn’t recovered completely from his injuries.
Dodson’s attorney, William A. Shaw of Clearfield, argued that Prestia did not make an error because the facts do not support the felony charges. Shaw said it was an accidental shooting, and Dodson didn’t make any threats to shoot anyone — therefore, it does not rise to the felony of the first degree. Shaw noted the standard of recklessness is higher for the felony one aggravated assault charge than it is for the felony two charge, and the commonwealth didn’t meet its burden to prove Dodson had intent to harm anyone.
Shaw said the commonwealth, by filing this motion, was trying to “judge shop.”
Creany asked if the defendant could be be found to be reckless by his actions alone, even if he didn’t make any verbal threats and if the act of producing a gun in this situation would meet the standard of recklessness for the felony one charges.
Shaw said he didn’t believe that it did.
Creamy ruled in favor of the commonwealth and granted the motion, and said a new magisterial judge would be assigned to the case.
Dodson is free on $50,000 monetary bail.
According to previous stories, Myrta and Dodson were at Invictus. Dodson began yelling on his phone and, at one point, began punching windows. The owner, Joseph Morrison, warned Dodson who then screamed at Morrison. Morrison warned Dodson again, but he continued to yell at Morrison. Morrison then told Dodson he had to leave and escorted him out the front door.
Morrison then returned and started talking to Myrtaj. While the two were talking, Dodson allegedly came back inside the business and Morrison again told him to leave and began walking toward Dodson.
Dodson then reportedly drew a 9mm handgun. Myrtaj began to reach for the gun and push Dodson out the door, the affidavit said. Morrison ducked down to avoid the muzzle, approached Dodson and grabbed the gun. As Morrison and Dodson struggled for the gun, the gun fired one time. The exiting round hit Myrtaj in the face, according to the affidavit.
Morrison then tackled Dodson to the ground, took the gun from him, unloaded the magazine and ejected the live round and held the man until the police arrived and took Dodson into custody, the affidavit said.
Invictus has security cameras that captured the incident on video.