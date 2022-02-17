Conor Ean Myers, 25, of Clearfield, who is accused of assaulting a female and fleeing from police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 1 at 12:53 a.m. Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to the 120 Pub and Grub.
Myers made the call and reported he was assaulted by two females.
Prior to arrival, an officer was informed by county dispatch that Myers had just left, was highly intoxicated and was driving a vehicle.
Police spotted Myers’ vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and turned around and followed the vehicle.
Myers spotted the police car and sped up. The officer turned on the emergency lights but Myers turned left onto Park Avenue Extension and refused to stop and increased his speed.
Police followed Myers to his home where he pulled into the driveway and exited his vehicle.
Police stated Myers was screaming at him, “no, no no, leave him alone, he was at home and wanted to be left alone.”
The officer asked Myers what he was doing that evening and he replied by saying he just wanted to be left alone and walked towards his house.
Police told him to stop but Myers continued walking. Myers then turned and became confrontational.
The officer was able to get Myers’ drivers license and asked him how much he had to drink tonight and Myers replied “A lot.”
Myers was able to explain what happened that night but he was screaming and yelling and was flexing his muscles.
Myers said one of the women accused him of cheating on her and she hit him and threw his cell phone at him, which struck him and cut him above his right eye.
Officers from the Clearfield Borough Police Department arrived on scene and the officer told Myers that he was going to be detained.
Myers became enraged and resisted being handcuffed and at one point grabbed a Clearfield Borough Police officer’s handcuffs and would not let go.
Myers continued to struggle, causing the first police officer’s body camera to fall off and the other officer’s nameplate to come off.
Police were able to handcuff Myers and placed him in a patrol vehicle. Lawrence Township Police read Myers his rights for blood testing and Myers refused blood testing, stating he did nothing wrong.
The female victim and a female friend arrived in an Uber transport. She said Myers was cheating on her for a while and she caught him with the woman at the bar and she confronted them.
She said she jumped on the other woman’s back and threw her cell phone at Myers, hitting him in the head.
During the confrontation, Myers grabbed her by the neck and her breathing was impaired and she was terrified he wouldn’t let go. The victim and her friend said Myers has been abusive for some time.
Walker said he observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
Myers was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. On Jan. 3, Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois posted Myers’ bail and he was released.
Myers is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude arrest — felony of the third degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, DUI — ungraded misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct — summary. The charges of strangulation — felony of the second degree, resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment — summary, were withdrawn.
Myers was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.