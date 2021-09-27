Joshua R. Neptune, 31, of Munson pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension and drug possession charges was sentened to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Neptune pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension and hindering prosecution — felonies of the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanor of the third degree; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of three years in state prison by Cherry.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on July 21, 2020, DuBois City Police initiated a traffic stop on Neptune on Liberty Avenue.
Neptune pulled over in the Advanced Auto parking lot, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
He ran behind the Goodwill store and S&T Bank wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
Young advised County Control of the situation and additional officers were dispatched to the area.
Neptune ran into the creek off of Beaver Drive and fell head first into the mud. He was having difficulty getting up.
Eventually he was able to crawl up the bank to two police officers who had responded to the scene.
Neptune had some scrapes on his legs from jagged bushes. DuSan Ambulance arrived and cleaned up the scrapes on his legs.
Neptune said he ran because his driver’s license is suspended and he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Outside Neptune’s vehicle, police found a syringe.
His vehicle was searched and inside they found two glass smoking pipes, suspected methamphetamine and four syringes.
For the second case, on Sept. 18, 2020, a victim reported his girlfriend, Lacey Hinks, had stabbed him in the arm during an argument in the Golden Rod area of Lawrence Township.
He said Hinks arrived on scene in a vehicle with Neptune and another male, Alen Edward Erskine, 38, of Clearfield.
After the incident, the three fled the scene in the vehicle.
Police later located the vehicle and inside found the knife, brass knuckles, a glass bottle containing a white crystalline substance, a plastic card with residue, a razor blade, a bundle of wax paper wraps, a spoon, tweezers with residue, syringes, baggies, cotton swabs, rolling papers, a jar containing white powder, a lighter, two digital scales, scraping tools, a glass bong and a glass pipe with residue.
Neptune was represented by court-appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.