Keith Alan Welch, 32, of Mount Union, who tried to meet an underage girl for sex, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
He is charged with corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility — felonies of the third degree, and hire/employ/use minor to assist — misdemeanor of the first degree.
On Oct. 22, Clearfield Borough Police responded to the Sheetz on Nichols Street to meet with members of 814Predhunters who informed police that they had set up a fake social media profile posing as a 15-year-old girl. The group alleged that Welch had engaged in a sexually explicit conversations with the decoy and sent a sexually explicit picture of himself to the decoy.
Welch also came to Sheetz to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Welch was arrested and while walking him to the police vehicle Welch said, “I should have stayed home.”
He was transported to the police station and Welch admitted to trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
Bail was set at $75,000 monetary, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois on Oct. 24.
Welch is represented by attorney Gregory Alan Jackson of Huntingdon. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.