Bradford Township was up to its ears in motorcycle chases last week, and defendants in three separate incidents had charges bound over to court yesterday at Centralized Court.
Michael Anthony Cole, 38, of Clearfield is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude officer — felony of the third degree; and numerous summary offenses for an incident on Oct. 11 in Bradford Township.
Justin Michael Lair, 35, of Morrisdale is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police — felony of the third degree, DUI — misdemeanor of the first degree and numerous summary offenses for an incident that occurred on Oct. 12 in Bradford Township.
Jeremy Lynn Schnapps, 39, of Bigler is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felony of the third degree; flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanor of the second degree; and numerous summary offenses for an incident that occurred on Oct. 14 in Bradford Township.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Oct. 11 at 1:20 p.m. troopers were on patrol on Shiloh Road in Bradford Township when they spotted a motorcyclist that matched the description of a suspect that fled from state police. The suspect was later identified as Cole.
The troopers did a U-turn and pursued the motorcyclist with lights and sirens activated. Cole fled at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line several times while negotiating curves and drove through several stop signs without stopping.
Cole turned onto U.S. Route 322 and passed vehicles in no passing zones. The troopers lost sight of Cole but at the intersection with Link Road they saw he had crashed in the grass on the right side of Link Road. Cole was arrested and taken into custody.
Cole waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court. Cole is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Cole was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office.
The second incident occurred on Oct. 12 at 9:02 a.m. Troopers were on patrol on Long Run Road in Bradford Township when they spotted a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed in the center of the roadway. The motorcyclist was later identified as Lair.
Lair then turned on Salem Drive northbound without stopping at the stop sign. Troopers pursued Lair with lights and sirens activated. Lair failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit Lair traveled into the opposing lane of traffic while negotiating a curve. Lair brought the motorcycle to a stop on Salem Road.
A field sobriety test was administered on Lair and and he showed signs of impairment. Lair was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Lair did not appear for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass. Glass held all charges to court in absentia and a bench warrant was requested for Lair’s arrest. He was free on $15,000 unsecured bail.
The third incident occurred on Oct. 14. At 12:30 p.m. A troopers was on Jury Street in Bradford Township when he spotted a motorcyclist fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Knepp Road. The motorcyclist was later identified as Schnarrs
Schnarrs continued east and drove through a second stop sign at the intersection with Bigler Road and failed to use a right turn signal.
Troopers activated lights and sirens and pursued Schnarrs. Schnarrs turned into a gravel lot and momentarily stopped. He then turned around and stopped at the trooper’s right side window. The trooper motioned for him to stop but Schnarrs left at a high rate of speed traveling west on Bigler Road.
The trooper pursued Schnarrs but terminated the chase on Mutton Hollow Road.
The trooper traveled to the residence where he previously saw the motorcycle parked. He spoke to a female resident who said her son owns a motorcycle that matches the description and said he left on it earlier in the day.
The trooper entered Schnarr’s information into the Mobile Data Terminal and determined he was the operator of the motorcycle. Also, Schnarrs has a suspended license.
At 2:35 p.m. the trooper spoke to Schnarrs on the phone and Schnarrs admitted to being the operator of the motorcycle.
Schnarrs waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court. He is free on $15,000 unsecured bail. Schnarrs did not have an attorney. First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}