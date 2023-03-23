Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. of Centre County dismissed the most serious charges against former Curwensville Borough Police Officer Zachery Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, who is accused of shooting a man last month in DuBois.
Dodson was also a part time deputy with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and was off duty when he allegedly shot Ani Myrtaj, 31, of DuBois, at Invictus, a multi-recreational bar located on DuBois Street on Feb. 19.
After he was charged, Dodson resigned from both positions.
Myrtaj was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.
Yesterday, at Dodson’s preliminary hearing, Prestia dismissed the aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and criminal attempt-aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, both of which are felonies of the first degree.
Prestia also dismissed the recklessly endangering another person charge, which is a misdemeanor of the second degree.
The charges of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a weapon and criminal attempt aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a weapon — felonies of the second degree, two counts of terroristic threats — felonies of the third degree, recklessly endangering another person, criminal attempt-simple assault and two counts of simple assault — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree, were bound over to court.
“The Commonwealth is disappointed that the senior magistrate dismissed multiple charges following a lengthy preliminary hearing today,” Sayers said yesterday. “In the interest of justice, we are considering our legal options and we will continue to prosecute this matter to the fullest extent of the law.”
When asked if they are considering refiling the charges, Sayers again said they are considering all of their legal options.
If found guilty on the remaining charges, Dodson is likely to receive a lengthy state prison sentence — but it would be shorter than if he were found guilty on the first degree felony charges, Sayers said.
Prestia also set Dodson’s bail at $50,000 monetary. He was being held without bail. As of yesterday afternoon, Dodson had not posted bail and remained incarcerated. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail to prevent any issues with inmates in the Clearfield County Jail.
Dodson is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.