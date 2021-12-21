Carol L. Barton, 59, of Morrisdale, who was involved in a serious DUI crash last year, was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry after pleading guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle on Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Barton was sentenced to serve six months to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus one day consecutive probation.
She was also ordered to pay the victim $1,209 restitution.
She also pleaded guilty to DUI 0.181 blood alcohol content and was fined $1,000 plus costs, ordered to spend three days to six months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence. She was also ordered to complete DUI school, a drug and alcohol assessment and will lose her driver’s license according to state Department of Transportation standards.
On Oct. 23, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m. on the Kylertown Drifting Highway, Barton allegedly drove off of the roadway and overcorrected back onto the roadway, crossed the center yellow lines, and struck a 61-year-old Grassflat woman’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and suffered serious injuries.
Barton was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of her injuries, and the other driver was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
Barton was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.