April Sue Lynn Eddy, 26, of Morrisdale, pleaded guilty in a child abuse case and was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Eddy pleaded guilty to three counts endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree. It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on the minimum sentence, leaving it to the discretion of the presiding judge.
Eddy and her boyfriend, Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, of Clearfield were accused of physically abusing a three-year-old child.
Lawrence Township police had responded to Eddy and Couturiaux’s residence on Weaver Street for a report that a child was being abused and found the victim had multiple welts and bruises on his chest, neck, shoulders and back. He also had a fresh bruise on his thigh.
Police interviewed friends and neighbors who said they saw Couturiaux and Eddy excessively strike and whip the children with a belt when disciplining them.
According to the police, the ages of the victims were 2, 4 and 6 years old.
Monday, Eddy’s attorney, Roan J. Confer Jr. of Williamsport, said Eddy had a difficult childhood herself and was in the foster care system as a child. He said her mental health issues contributed to her committing these crimes. But since her arrest he said Eddy has worked hard to improve herself and has undergone intensive counseling. Confer also said Eddy is employed and hasn’t missed a single child support payment. Confer said her children are under the care of Children, Youth and Family Services.
He also noted that since Eddy has been on bail, she has undergone 45 drug tests and passed all of them. Cherry commended Eddy for this, stating many of these drug tests are unannounced.
Confer asked that Eddy be given no jail time, but if the court does believe she should serve some time, she be allowed to serve it on home detention with electronic monitoring so she can continue working.
Eddy apologized to the court and said she is working hard to better herself and is working two jobs to support her six children. But she said she would accept any sentence the court would give her.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said her main concern is that Eddy was the main culprit, not Couturiaux, and she noted that the standard range is three to 12 months in prison for each count.
Cherry sentenced Eddy to serve a minimum of three months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years consecutive probation. She is also required to complete the Nurturing Program and any contact would have to be approved through Children Youth and Family Services