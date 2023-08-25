Morrisdale woman who allegedly was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs and cash, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Lisa Marie Lair, 40, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, evading arrest/detection and flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanors of the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances — ungraded misdemeanors.
She remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Lair waived her right to have an attorney.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 17 at 8:44 p.m. state police was on patrol driving on Deer Creek Road. The trooper was driving west when he spotted a vehicle traveling eastbound that was operated by a woman with a suspended license.
The trooper turned around and performed a traffic stop.
When the vehicle stopped in a private driveway, Lair opened the passenger side door, exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Lair had a warrant out for her arrest and the trooper pursued Lair on foot and tackled her to the ground.
A second state trooper arrived on scene and began canvassing the area looking for items Lair had dropped in the pursuit and located a balloon containing a large amount of illicit drugs and cash, Visa gift cards and pills.