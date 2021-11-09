President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked the probation of Shane Lester Wagner, 23, of Morrisdale, who led police on a high speed chase in excess of 100 mph.
Yesterday at Special Motion’s Court, Assistant District Attorney Steve Johnston asked Ammerman to revoke Wagner’s bail and remand him into custody.
He said Wagner has three pending DUI cases, two of which are in Clearfield County and one is in Centre County.
Regarding the case in Centre County, on Oct. 31, 2020, Wagner allegedly was on a motorcycle in the Philipsburg area of Centre County when he fled from police at a high rate of speed in excess of 100 mph. He ended up in Clearfield County where he was determined to be under the influence and was found with methamphetamine.
On Aug. 15 he was again charged with fleeing and eluding police in Chester Hill Borough.
Johnston said Wagner’s driver’s license was suspended but he continues to drive.
“We can’t stop him from driving,” Johnston said.
Wagner’s attorney, Karen Muir of State College, said the commonwealth did not ask for Wagner’s bail to revoked at the preliminary hearing stages and said the commonwealth is only asking for bail to be revoked now because she has filed a motion to supress and the commonwealth is trying to use this to get her client to accept a plea deal.
Ammerman asked if all these charges have passed the preliminary hearing stage and Johnston said they have.
Ammerman there is more than enough evidence to revoke Wagner’s bail. Ammerman then revoked his bail and ordered he be taken into custody.
Muir asked that bail be set, stating Wagner has a right to have bail set, even if it is $1 million. Ammerman asked her to submit the motion in writing and he would deal with it then.
He said this is his standard practice.