William Dean Kempf, 33, of Morrisdale pleaded guilty to molesting a 12-yeaqr-old girl and was sentenced to state prison byJudge Paul Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Kemf pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault — felony of the third degree; and corruption of minors— misdemeanor of the first degree. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of four years in state prison plus three years consecutive probation.
He is also required to follow all the requirements under Megan’s Law, but he was not found to be a sexually violent predator.
Kempf is also required to undergo sex offender counseling and is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Cherry sharply admonished Kempf for victimizing a 12-year-old girl.
“And I certainly hope you get the help that you need,” Cherry said.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on June 23, 2022, Clearfield-based state police responded to a residence along the Allport Cutoff in Graham Township.
When troopers were on the scene, it was reported Kempf allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. The investigation revealed that Kempf inappropriately touched the girl on four separate occasions.
The first time occurred in December when he made inappropriate contact with the victim. During the second assault, Kempf sat her on his lap and accessed pornography while he inappropriately touched her.
He then put her on the bed and tried to assault her further, but she resisted. He then exposed himself to her, but the victim’s younger brothers entered the home and the assault ended.
On the third occasion, Kempf again accessed pornography and inappropriately touched her. The assault ended when the girl’s mother called Kempf on his cell phone.
On June 23, Kempf entered the home and carried the victim into the bedroom. The victim’s younger brothers then entered the home. Kempf made the boys go outside and he locked the door so they couldn’t enter. He then brought the girl into the bathroom and inappropriately touched her.
He told her this was their secret and to not tell anyone while the two brothers were outside pounding on the door.
Kempf then exited and let the boys inside.