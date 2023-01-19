Victor Ren Taylor, 41, of Morrisdale, who inappropriately touched a woman, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to serve minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the female victim reported that on Aug. 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m. she was in her vehicle backing out of a driveway along Church Street in Morris Township when a male, identified as Taylor, held up a finger trying to get her to wait.
She said Taylor then approached the driver’s side window, crossed his arms and rested them on her vehicle.
Taylor then said, “May I,” and made grabbing motions toward her chest.
The victim said she told him no.
She said he continued to try to touch her and was able to grab her chest over her clothes.
The victim then told Taylor she was going to mace him. Taylor then backed away from the window and she left.
Taylor was represented by court-appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.