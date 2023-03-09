Keith Allen Billotte, 48, of Morrisdale, who is accused of raping an autistic man, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Billotte is charged with is charged with rape — felony of the first degree; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/person with mental disability — felony of the first degree; aggravated indecent — felony of the second degree; and indecent assault/person with mental disability — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 28, the victim reported to a therapist that Billotte had sexually assaulted him the day before.
Billotte absconded and failed to appear at his preliminary hearing in July and a bench warrant was issued.
He was arrested on Feb. 20 and placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Billotte is represented by attorney Tami Fees of Winburne. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.