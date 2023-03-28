Judge Paul Cherry revoked the probation of Keith Allen Billotte, 48, of Morrisdale, who is accused of raping an autistic man, and sentenced him to state prison yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, Billotte was on probation for a 2020 conviction for terroristic threats when in March 2022, Billottte was charged with raping an autistic man. After he was charged, Billottte absconded for almost a year before he was arrested in February.
Because he absconded and the seriousness of the new charges, Nedza asked Cherry to give Billotte a significant jail sentence. She noted that Billotte is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Billotte’s attorney, Tami Fees of Winburne, argued that although Billotte waived his preliminary hearing, he continues to have the presumption of innocence and said Billotte is planning to defend himself against the charges at trial. She asked that Billotte be detained pending disposition of the new charges.
Cherry said although Billlote continues to have the presumption of innocence, because Billotte waived his right to a preliminary hearing, the court has the authority to revoke his probation. Cherry then revoked Billotte’s probation and re-sentenced him to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 28, 2022 the victim reported to a therapist that Billotte had sexually assaulted him the day before.
Billotte is charged with is charged with rape — felony of the first degree; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/person with mental disability — felony of the first degree; aggravated indecent — felony of the second degree; and indecent assault/person with mental disability — misdemeanor of the first degree.