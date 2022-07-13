William Dean Kempf, 32, of Morrisdale, who is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 23, Clearfield-based state police responded to a residence along the Allport Cutoff in Graham Township.
When troopers were on the scene, it was reported Kempf allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.
The investigation revealed that Kempf inappropriately touched the girl on four separate occasions.
The first time occurred in December.
During the second assault, Kempf sat her on his lap and accessed pornography while he inappropriately touched her.
He then put her on the bed and tried to assault her further, but she resisted.
He then exposed himself to her, but the victim’s younger brothers entered the home and the assault ended.
On the third occasion, Kempf again accessed pornography and inappropriately touched her. The assault ended when the girl’s mother called Kempf on his cell phone.
On June 23, Kempf entered the home and carried the victim into the bedroom. The victim’s younger brothers then entered the home. Kempf made the boys go outside and he locked the door so they couldn’t enter.
He then brought the girl into the bathroom and inappropriately touched her.
He told her this was their secret and to not tell anyone while the two brothers were outside pounding on the door.
Kempf then exited and let the boys inside.
Kempf is charged with criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault/victim less than 13-years-old — felony of the first degree; four counts of indecent assault and four counts of corruption of minors — felonies of the third degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.
Kempf was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Steven Johnston.