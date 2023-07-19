Roy Charles Ibberson Jr., 26, of Morrisdale, who is charged with burglary and endangering the welfare of children, waived his right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Ibberson is charged in two separate cases. In case one he is charged with criminal attempt-burglary — felony of the first degree, criminal trespass — felony of the second degree, possession of an instrument of a crime — misdemeanor of the first degree, loitering and prowling at night — misdemeanor of the third degree and the summary charges of public drunkenness and criminal mischief.
In the second case he is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the second degree, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest — misdemeanors of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on April 15 at 12:45 a.m., Clearfield Regional Police were dispatched to Margaretta Street. A caller reported a male was standing in his back yard. He also reported the male was in his neighbor’s garage and was yelling and banging on things.
Police responded and spoke to the caller who said the male was using the flashlight on his phone to go through his neighbor’s garage.
One of the police officers noticed the neighbor had a surveillance camera. He wasn’t home at the time, but the officer was going to contact the neighbor to obtain the footage.
After speaking with the caller, police were traveling on S. 2nd Street at 1:08 a.m. when they spotted a male wearing shorts and a tank top stumbling on the roadway/sidewalk and it was apparent he was under the influence.
Police stopped the male and identified him as Ibberson. Ibberson had the strong odor of alcohol on him and he was barefoot and he had numerous cuts on his legs. Ibberson had also urinated on himself.
Police asked him where he came from and where he was going and if he needed any medical attention. Ibberson said he was coming from a local bar and was walking to a friend’s house and declined medical attention.
When asked about the break-in, Ibberson denied involvement.
Ibberson was then transported to his friend’s residence along Clarendon Avenue.
The next morning police spoke to the owner of the garage. The owner said it doesn’t appear anything was stolen but said a screen door valued at $189 was thrown off the porch and onto the ground.
He also provided video footage of the incident and police confirmed it was Ibberson.
Police also located a credit card in the door of the residence and the credit card was owned by Ibberson.
On July 8, at 8:45 p.m. state troopers received a report that an intoxicated male was walking with a toddler near the 5000 block of the Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township.
The caller told troopers that a male wearing tan shorts, black shirt and was barefoot carrying a toddler arrived at his residence and asked to use his phone. The caller said the male appeared to be intoxicated and he allowed the male to use his phone.
Once the call was completed, the caller said the male started to walk away with his phone so he stopped him and asked for it back.
He said the male gave back the phone and walked away with the toddler.
At 9 p.m. a state trooper observed a male walking on Wallaceton Road approximately 0.2 miles from the Morrisdale Allport Highway. The male was walking in the middle towards the crest of a hill. The male was barefoot and was carrying a toddler and had the strong smell of alcohol on him and he was slurring his speech.
Police stopped the male and had him stand in front of the patrol vehicle for the safety of the toddler.
The male consented to a breath test which showed a blood alcohol level of 0.208.
The male refused to give his name but said he was walking to a friend’s house but wouldn’t give the friend’s name or address.
The male continued to hold the female toddler who was crying.
The trooper told the male he was taking him into custody but the male refused to release the toddler and actively resisted arrest.
Troopers were able to gain custody of the toddler and place the male in handcuffs. The male’s driver’s license showed that he was Ibberson.
State police contacted the guardian of the toddler. While waiting for the guardian to arrive, Ibberson became belligerent and was yelling loudly.
When troopers tried to put him in the patrol vehicle, Ibberson resisted and sat down on the ground. Troopers had to force Ibberson onto his feet and place him in the vehicle.
Once the toddler’s guardian arrived, Ibberson was taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
Ibberson remains in CCJ in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail for the endangering the welfare of children case and $20,000 monetary for the burglary case.
Ibberson was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.