Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale, who is accused of participating in a break-in of a secure impound lot to destroy evidence, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Addleman and Chad Andrew Schwartz, 51, of Clearfield are accused of breaking into a secure impound lot at AJ Ross Towing on Feb. 12.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Feb. 12, police executed a search warrant on a Ford F-150, which resulted in the discovery of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Schwartz, the driver, had fled the scene and was not yet apprehended.
The vehicle was towed to a secure lot owned by AJ Ross Towing along Spruce Street in Clearfield.
That evening, a witness said when he returned to the towing company at approximately 1 a.m., he saw two people walking on Spruce Street near the garage. The two walked to Witmer Street and were looking at the lot where the vehicle was being held.
The lot is surrounded on all sides by a fence topped with barbed wire.
Later that morning, the witness noticed items strewn about outside of the vehicle that were not there when the vehicle was impounded.
It appeared someone trespassed onto the property and attempted to steal the contraband that was inside the vehicle. However, police had already removed the contraband.
On March 24, state police interviewed Schwartz. He admitted that he broke into the service lot in an attempt to steal items from the vehicle, and Clint Addleman, 46, of Morrisdale acted as the lookout.
Addleman is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure — felony of the second degree, criminal mischief-damage to property — felony of the third degree, institutional vandalism and tamper with evidence — misdemeanors of the second degree.
He is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
Addleman is represented by attorney Frankie J. Exler of Pittsburgh and attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
Scwartz is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy-burglary and criminal trespass — felonies of the second degree, defiant trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the third degree.
He waived his preliminary hearing on May 31 and is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.