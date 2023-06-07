Harry George Brown, 60, of Morrisdale, who is accused of sniffing glue and attacking his neighbor with a pick axe, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 27, state police responded to a residence in Morris Township for a report of a male outside threatening people with a pick axe.
Upon arrival, police arrested Brown. Once in custody, Brown told troopers that he had the opportunity to bury the pick axe in his neighbor’s head if he wanted to.
Police spoke with a witness who said Brown was out of control all day. She said when she got home she noticed someone had urinated on her porch and believed Brown did it because he was in the area.
Her father, who lives nearby confronted Brown about him urinating on her porch and asked him to leave the area.
Brown began arguing with her father. She said Brown was holding a bag of glue and was sniffing it and when her father grabbed the glue from him, Brown became angry.
Brown then grabbed a nearby pick axe and began swinging it at her father. Brown said he was going to kill her father and everyone there, the witness said.
The male victim gave a similar account and said he and his nephew were able to subdue Brown.
Brown is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference — felony of the first degree, three counts of terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, and the summary offenses of harassment public drunkenness.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Brown was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.