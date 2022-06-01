President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked the parole of John F. Moore, 45, of Clearfield for his alleged involvement in a DUI crash that injured several people.
Moore was on parole for a 2019 conviction of aggravated assault and aggravated harassment by prisoner, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
On May 16, Moore was charged with aggravated assault while DUI and related charges.
Moore’s attorney, Shiann McGovern of Clearfield, said her client admits to the violation and asked that he be given 90 days in jail for the violation.
Ammerman revoked Moore’s parole and ordered him to serve no less than 120 days in Clearfield County Jail before being reconsidered for re-parole.
The new charges are a result of a Oct. 16 crash on U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township.
Police determined that Moore was driving west in a Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle crossed the center lines and struck a Toyota 4Runner operated by a female.
As a result of the collision the female driver suffered a broken foot, a broken leg, broken ribs, and a bruised lung.
A passenger in the Toyota also suffered serious injuries including a broken tailbone, broken ribs, broken pubic bone, and a fractured pelvis.
A passenger in Moore’s vehicle told state police Moore had used heroin before driving the vehicle. A syringe was also located in Moore’s vehicle, in addition to a container with suspected methamphetamine residue.
A blood draw was performed on Moore and lab test results showed he had fentanyl in his bloodstream.
It was also determined Moore was driving with a suspended license and had been convicted of driving with a suspended license six times previously.
Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI — felonies of the second degree; two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle — felonies of the third degree; two counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed — felonies of the third degree; accidents involving death or injury while not licensed — misdemeanors of the second degree; DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors; and the summary offenses of driving with suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard traffic lane and failure to keep right.
Bail is set at $25,000 monetary.