Judge P. Paul Cherry declared a mistrial in the case against Reed Eugene Meeker Jr., 39, of Osceola Mills, on the charge of criminal solicitation pornography — felony of the third degree.
The trial started yesterday morning and was scheduled for two days.
After Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers completed his opening statements, Cherry asked Meeker if he would like to open to the jury. Meeker then said he wanted a standby attorney.
Cherry then sent the jury out of the courtroom and told Meeker that he had chosen to represent himself at trial and told the court he did not want standby counsel.
Cherry reminded Meeker that at jury selection on Feb. 6, Meeker agreed to formally waive his right to counsel and did so under oath.
Cherry also noted the court had assigned attorneys Chris Pentz and Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office to serve as standby counsel for Meeker, but Meeker dismissed both of them as well before the start of the trial.
Meeker told Cherry he didn’t want anyone from the public defender’ office to represent him.
He also said he didn’t want Pentz and Dobo to be his standby attorneys and again demanded to have a standby counsel for the trial and said it is his constitutional right to have an attorney.
Cherry ruled against Meeker and said the trial would proceed. Sayers asked Cherry to give the jury an instruction informing them that the commonwealth is not stripping Meeker of his right to an attorney.
Cherry then informed Meeker that there would no further mention of the right to counsel in front of the jury.
Meeker said he would again mention he wants standby counsel because he believes the state and U.S. Constitution gives him the right to have an attorney.
Meeker said he wanted Tami Fees of the public defender’s office to represent him and had sent a letter to the office a year ago requesting that she be his attorney.
Cherry then adjourned to see if Meeker had sent a letter to the public defender’s office. When Cherry returned, he told Meeker, the public defender’s office received a letter from him last month and noted Meeker did not request that Fees be his attorney, only that he wants to meet with her.
Cherry told Meeker that he doesn’t not have the right to pick who he wants to be his court appointed standby counsel or court appointed attorney, that is the court’s decision.
Meeker then said he is declaring a mistrial because it is his constitutional right to do so. Cherry informed Meeker that he does not have the right to declare a mistrial, clarifying he can request a mistrial — but only the court can declare a mistrial.
Meeker requested a mistrial so he could hire a private attorney.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said he is opposed to a mistrial being declared. He said Meeker is “gaming the system,” and the commonwealth is ready for trial.
Cherry said although he believes Meeker is “gaming the system,” he is going to declare a mistrial to give Meeker a chance to hire a private attorney. He told Meeker jury selection will be on April 6 and there will be no further continuances for this matter.
Sayers told the court that the commonwealth has a witness it flew in from Texas at the commonwealth’s expense to testify at the trial, and will be filing a motion that the witness be allowed to testify via video teleconferencing for the new trial.
Meeker is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 12, state police were contacted by an anti-child predator organization who said they were in contact with Meeker.
The organization posed as an underage female and her sister, and the organization provided copies of the text conversations with Meeker where he attempted to get the girls to provide him with sexually explicit photographs.
Meeker also sent them sexually explicit photographs of himself. State police used Meeker’s Megan’s Law photograph to verify the explicit photographs were of Meeker
Meeker also wrote that he would like to meet them to perform sexual acts on them.
Meeker was interviewed by the state police on July 26 and he admitted to soliciting photographs from who he believed to be two juvenile females.