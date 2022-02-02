A technical issue caused a mistrial in a child sex abuse case yesterday before Senior Judge Richard Massan.
Stephen Andrew Hansel, 73, of Houtzdale is charged with three counts each of statutory sexual assault –11 years older, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion, all of which are felonies of the first degree; four counts of aggravated indecent assault, felonies of the second degree; seven counts of corruption of minors, felonies of the third degree; four counts of indecent assault-without consent, and indecent assault-victim less than 16-years old, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, between the summer of 2018 and August of 2019, the victim reported Hansel molested her on several occasions when she was 15-16 years old. The incidents allegedly occurred inside a barn along Verns Road in Furguson Township.
The issue arose because the trial was to be held at the Copper Cork Event Center because of the high volume of cases in the system and there isn’t enough room at the Clearfield County Courthouse. However, the banquet hall is partially owned by a Clearfield-based state police trooper, who is also the arresting officer in the case.
Hansel’s attorney, Chris Pentz of Clearfield, made a motion yesterday to inform the jury that Patrick is a part owner of the facility, but Judge Massan refused his request. Pentz then said he was at fault for not filing the motion prior to the trial, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Pentz then made a motion for a mistrial. Because this could be an issue for an appeal, Sayers said the commonwealth did not oppose the motion out of an abundance of caution. Sayers said they didn’t want to go through through the trouble and waste time and money with a two-day trial and have to do it over again because of an appeal issue.
Sayers said the trial will be rescheduled at the Clearfield County Courthouse and the commonwealth will have one year from yesterday to hold the trial, Sayers said.
Hansel is free on $75,000 unsecured bail.