Robert Lee Miller III, 40, of Osceola Mills, who was convicted at a jury trial for drug trafficking, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Miller was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/22.5 grams of methamphetamine — ungraded felony, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at trial on April 21.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the probation department had recommended a sentence of 30 months to five years in state prison, and he was supposed to be sentenced in June. But he failed to appear for court.
Nedza said Miller did not turn himself in and was taken into custody after a high speed chase.
She said said she doesn’t know if new charges would be filed against Miller for the high speed chase.
His attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said Miller served a year in state prison for a state parole violation and asked that Miller be sentenced according to the recommendation.
Ammerman sentenced Miller to serve a minimum of 32 months and a maximum of five years in state prison and one year concurrent probation for each of the possession charges.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state parole agents and members of the DuBois City Police Department responded to Miller’s residence along South State Street to arrest Miller for violating his parole and to execute a search his residence, on Feb. 20, 2020.
Miller was taken into custody and during a search of the residence police found 22.56 grams of 0.19 grams of fentanyl, as well as three smoking devices, three cell phones, and two digital scales.