Kameron Elliot Traeye-Jameson, 24, of Flint MI, who is accused of stealing $1,156 from Walmart in Clearfield in a scam involving pre-paid debit cards waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Aug. 6, Clearfield Regional Police responded to Walmart for a reported theft.
According to store officials, a male entered the store and used a pre-paid debit card and used it to purchase an item worth $450 and convinced the cashier to give him $50 cash back from the card.
He then returned to the store and purchased an item worth $550 and again convinced the cashier to give him $50 cash back.
Police were informed by the Clarion State Police that a Traeye-Jameson did the same thing at the Clarion Walmart but was caught.
Video surveillance of Traeye-Jameson and his vehicle at the Clearfield Walmart confirmed the suspect was him.
He is charged with access device fraud — felony of the third degree, and theft by deception — misdemeanor of the first degree.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Traeye-Jameson was represented by attorney Ryan J. Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.