Michael Star Gearhart, 35, of Clearfield, who sold methamphetamine out of his home where children resided, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Friday at Colloquy Court.
Gearhart pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/methamphetamine — ungraded felony, and endangering the welfare of children — misdemeanor of the first degree. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of three years in state prison consecutive to any prior sentences.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and complete the Nurturing Program.
He is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances and is prohibited from entering any bars.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 14, 2021, Lawrence Township Police went to a residence on Rut Alley to assist Clearfield County Probation with making contact with Gearhart, who lived at the address.
When they arrived, there was a vehicle in front of the residence and a woman was sitting in the front passenger seat.
There was also a torch-style lighter commonly used for consuming illicit drugs. When asked, the female couldn’t give a reason why she was there or why she had a lighter.
While speaking with the female, police spotted in plain view a baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle.
It was discovered the woman, Amanda Price, had a warrant for her arrest in Clarion County. She was searched and a baggie of crystal methamphetamine was found in her pocket.
Contact was made with Gearhart and another female who lived at the residence with their young child. Police said inside there were numerous items of drug paraphernalia in plain view.
Several bags containing various amounts of crystal methamphetamine were found throughout the residence as well as a digital scale.
Police interviewed Gearhart and told him that they had witnessed a large amount of short stay traffic at the home. Police asked him if he was selling methamphetamine out of the home, but Gearhart denied it.
Gearhart was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.