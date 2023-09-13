Cody James Ogden, 36, of Curwensville, pleaded guilty in two cases for delivering methamphetamine and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ogden pleaded guilty to t possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/methamphetamine 10-50 grams and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance less than 2.5 grams — both of which are ungraded felonies, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of five years in state prison. Once released from jail, Ogden will serve an additional 10 years of state probation.
At the request of Odgen’s attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, Ammerman made Ogden eligible for the state’s drug treatment program while he is incarcerated.
As a part of the plea, the charge of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree was withdrawn, according to First Assistant District Attorney Leanne R. Nedza.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Oct. 17, 2021, Lawrence Township Police spotted a vehicle stopped on Rut Alley, and Ogden was in the rear of the vehicle.
Police obtained consent to search the vehicle and found a backpack in the rear of the vehicle. Ogden initially denied it was his, but later admitted it was his backpack. Inside the backpack a pipe containing residue was found.
Ogden was searched and his cell phone was seized. Ogden consented to a search of his phone and police found numerous messages showing Ogden was attempting to sell crystal methamphetamine.
A search warrant was obtained to search Odgen’s messages on social media and police located messages detailing drug sales by Ogden.
Ogden was released on bail but his bail was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
On May 21, 2022, police received a tip from a civilian that Ogden had been seen outside of Snappy’s Convenience Store, 14543 Clearfield Shawville Hwy. Ogden had been known to frequent the front of the store.
Police checked the area and observed a vehicle matching the description given sitting in front of the store. Police made contact with the male who initially gave a false name. However, the male was recognized as Ogden, who was a wanted individual.
Ogden was removed from the vehicle and allegedly found to have crystal methamphetamine on his person. Methamphetamine was also found inside of the vehicle, according to previous reports.