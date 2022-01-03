Joyce Lorain Yearwood, 29, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to drug delivery charges and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at December’s session of Sentencing Court.
Yearwood pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts; furnishing drug free urine; and criminal use of a communication facility — and was sentenced by Ammerman to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of six years in SCI-Muncy.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 16, DuBois City Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 green Dodge van which was at a one-way entrance to Penn Highlands East, just off Maple Avenue, in DuBois.
The police approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and the driver told them that he was taking the passenger, Yearwood, to a friend’s house and he knew that he shouldn’t be driving, the affidavit said. They both handed the police their ID cards and Clearfield County Control checked them both for warrants.
The driver was wanted through Indiana and Ridgway-based state police and Yearwood reportedly had several warrants, one of them from Sandy Township. Sandy Township Police advised the city police that they would be down to get her.
Township police arrived at the scene with the warrant for Yearwood, and she was advised to exit the vehicle on the passenger side. Before she exited the vehicle, she reportedly reached into her purse and pulled out two yellow hand wallets and sat them down in between the front seats. She then exited the van with her purse in her possession.
The township police came back to the city police and advised them that he allegedly found about a bundle of heroin in Yearwood’s purse that she had with her, the affidavit said. The township police took the suspected heroin and Yearwood was then taken to the township police station.
DuBois City police searched the vehicle and found several bags containing suspected controlled substances and a large amount of cash, including $380 in one of the hand wallets and $1,526 in the other hand wallet, in addition to $5,608 in a black bag, There was also reportedly a total of 40 white waxed stamp bags of heroin. There was a total of three small plastic bags containing a blue wax stamp bag, which each allegedly contained a white powdery substance. There were also 11 empty blue wax stamp bags. There were some other items also inside the purse, which were packaged as evidence, the affidavit said.
The lab report from the Erie Crime Lab determined what the evidence was and included: 11 white glassine bags containing tan powder was identified as containing heroin, fentanyl and tramadol and weighed less than a gram; 29 white glassine bags containing tan powder, was identified as containing heroin, fentanyl and tramadol and weighed less than a gram; and three ziplock bags containing blue glassine bag with off white powder, identified as heroin and fentanyl.
Yearwood was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedra.