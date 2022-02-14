Chad Arthur Ogg, 44, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., who was found in a vehicle with a large amount of methamphetamone, pleaded guilty before the start of his criminal trial.
Ogg was scheduled to go on trial today before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, but Ogg instead pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; and criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree. He will serve a minimum of 30 months in state prison, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
The maximum sentence will be determined by Ammerman at Ogg’s sentencing hearing, which usually occurs within 60 days.
On April 6, DuBois City Police conducted a traffic stop at the request of a K-9 unit due to suspicious activity.
Ogg was in the vehicle with two other men and it was discovered he had a warrant issued for his arrest and was taken into custody
The K-9 unit completed a sweep on the vehicle and 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.