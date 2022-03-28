Sondra L. McQuillen, 58, of Houtzdale who was involved in trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine from Akron, Ohio to Clearfield County, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
In 2017 and 2018, McQuillen was involved in trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine. She testified against her supplier, James Deshaun Thomas, 52, of Akron last week at a jury trial where Thomas was convicted on all charges.
Deputy Attorney General Michael Madeira said McQuillen’s testimony was instrumental in getting the conviction.
Madeira said she has testified consistently throughout the entire process and has been cooperative with the investigation since her arrest.
He also said McQuillen is in poor health and although she accepted a plea deal where she would serve a minimum of 12 years in jail, he is now asking that her minimum prison sentence be no more than 10 years.
McQuillen’s attorney, George Newman of Philadelphia, said McQuillen has been incarcerated since 2018 and her health has declined significantly since then and she is now confined to a wheelchair.
Newman said McQuillen has served a total of 42 months in jail and asked Cherry to give her a time served sentence so she could be released immediately.
“I think she is going to die if she stays in prison any longer,” Newman said.
Cherry sentenced her to serve a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. But Cherry also set her alternative minimum sentence of 100 months so if she qualifies she could be released in 58 months.
McQuillen pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations — felony of the first degree, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity — felony of the second degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/cocaine, criminal conspiracy/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — all of which are ungraded felonies, and criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree.