Brandon Reese McQuillen, 36, of Clearfield is accused of stealing more than $2,000 from an elderly man he was caring for and spending the money on online gambling.
McQuillen is charged with financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, theft by unlawful taking, and access device issued to another who did not authorize use — all of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 22, Clearfield Borough police was contacted by a social worker who reported she was assisting a 75-year-old male who was in a care facility since March 17 and was about to be discharged.
She said the victim relies heavily on others for his care and to manage his finances, and it was recently discovered that he only had $9 left in his bank account. The victim believed his caregiver, McQuillen, had stolen the money.
The victim told police he gave McQuillen his debit card to pay his bills while he was in the care facility.
The victim provided police with bank statements showing multiple withdrawals from online sports gambling websites during the months of March and April.
The total amount spent on online gambling was $2,030.
On Aug. 4, police made contact with McQuillen at his residence along Market Street in Clearfield. McQuillen admitted he used the debit card for online gambling. He said he had used the card for a few months and estimated it was for a few hundred dollars.
McQuillen said he tried to pay back his gambling losses by gambling more but was unable to do so. He said he was experiencing financial hardship and offered to pay back the money.
On Aug. 8, the victim informed police that McQuillen had contacted him and asked if he could pay back the money over time. The victim said he refused McQuillen’s offer and said he wished to proceed with criminal charges.
McQuillen waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
McQuillen is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.