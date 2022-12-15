Tara Lyn Patel, 30, of Kylertown, who is accused of stealing $6,709 from McDonald’s in Clearfield, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Tuesday at Centralized Court.
Patel is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Sept. 22, Lawrence Township police were notified of an employee theft at McDonald’s on S. 2nd Street.
According to the director of operations of McDonald’s, she discovered that the manager, Patel, was skimming the cash drawer, stealing deposits and stealing money from the safe.
The company’s accountant also reported that numerous deposits were not turned in to the bank.
Police obtained video surveillance of the restaurant as well as deposit slips that appeared to be forged by the defendant.
Police interviewed Patel for several hours. Initially she denied the accusations and changed her story several times. Eventually she admitted to the thefts saying she was trying to get her brother $10,000 to “bail him out from a drug supplier.”
Patel is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Patel did not have an attorney; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.