Ryan Allan Mayhue, 32, of Clearfield, who attempted to meet a 10-year-old for sex, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Mayhue had online conversations with Stanley D. Burden, 51, of Wampum, Lawrence County to arrange a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old girl.
“You are a sick man,” Cherry told Mayhue. “It’s disgusting and you ought to be ashamed of yourself.”
Mayhew pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison plus 10 years consecutive probation.
He will also be required to meet all the requirements under Megan’s Law. The Sexual Assessment Review Board determined Mayhue did not meet the criteria of being a sexually violent predator but he is required to follow Megan’s Law requirements for 25 years, according to Executive Deputy Attorney General Julieane E. Swain
Cherry told Mayhue that he hopes he gets the help he desperately needs while he is in state prison.
Mayhue’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said his client has taken responsibility for his crimes and is extremely embarrassed about what happened.
Swain said it is fortunate that the authorities were able to stop a 10-year-old girl from being abused by Mayhue, and asked that Mayhue be given 10 years of probation in addition to his prison sentence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a special agent with the Bureau of Special Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, child predator section was notified on Nov. 30 that a male told another male on a social media site chat that he is sexually abusing a girl and the second user asked about the abuse and asked for photographs and videos.
Police obtained copies of the internet postings, which included explicit conversations between Mayhue and Burden about how Burden was abusing the girl and Mayhue asking if he could have sex with the girl.
The social media site suspended the accounts of both men.
Authorities were able to identify Mayhue and Burden.
The Wampum Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Burden’s home and arrested him.
The special agent then assumed the identity of Burden and arranged a meeting in Lawrence Township where Mayhue would have sex with the child.
Mayhue showed up at the location and was arrested by the state police. When interviewed, Mayhue admitted to the crimes.
Burden has been charged photograph/film/depict sex act/knowingly permitting child — felony of the second degree, three counts of child pornography and a county of criminal use of a communication facility — felonies of the third degree. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail in lieu if $100,000 monetary bail, according to court documents.