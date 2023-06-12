Frederick Milven Walls Jr., 24, of Salsbury, Md., who led police on a lengthy high speed chase in a stolen vehicle, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail yesterday.
Walls pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension — felony of the third degree, receiving stolen property — felony of the third degree as well as several summary traffic offenses and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years concurrent probation.
Ammerman also ordered Walls to pay $2,134 in restitution to the state police.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue noted that the commonwealth had two previous plea agreements rejected by the court where Walls agreed to plead to misdemeanor offenses with a time served prison sentence, and the commonwealth continues to stand by this and asked Ammerman to sentence him to time served.
Walls has already served 14 days in prison, Lumadue said.
Lumadue noted Walls had a 0 prior record score and has taken significant steps since this incident to rehabilitate himself.
She also said he has since graduated with a four-year degree from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, never missed an appointment with the probation department and never failed a drug test while out on bail.
She said it is rare for a defendant to make such a turnaround and asked that Walls not receive any additional jail time.
Walls’ attorney, Domenic Cicchinelli of DuBois, said Walls is extremely remorseful for his actions and said he never seen a defendant come as far as Walls.
He said not only has Walls graduated from college, he has mentored younger students and after graduating from college with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in English, Walls has worked with a news organization in Maryland for the past year and a half.
Cicchinelli said the stigma of the felony convictions that will stay with Walls for the rest of his life and the 14 days in jail is sufficient punishment and asked that Walls be given a time served sentence. Cicchinelli said the steps Walls has taken since this incident warrants a sentence in the mitigated range.
Walls’ apologized to the court and said he takes full responsibility for his actions. He said at the time of the incident, he was struggling with issues at school and the COVID pandemic and wasn’t in the right state of mind.
Walls’ mother, Sonya Jackson, also spoke at the hearing. She said Walls has never gotten into trouble and her heart was broken when she learned he was arrested. She said she teaches her children to take responsibility for their mistakes and admonished Walls for putting the lives of police officers at risk.
But she also said Walls is the oldest of six children and helps out a lot with his siblings, especially his youngest sibling who is four years old, and asked Ammerman to show him mercy. She also said she would make sure all the restitution is paid within 30 days.
“I don’t know what I would do without him,” Jackson said.
Ammerman said the probation department has recommended a state prison sentence for Walls, but said he was not going to sentence him to state. Ammerman also noted the sentencing guidelines for the felony charges. He said Walls has a prior record score of 0 and an offense gravity score of 6, which means the mitigated range is probation to three months, and the standard range is minimum of three to six months in jail. Ammerman also noted that Walls pleaded guilty in Delaware in 2022 to a misdemeanor offense of operating a stolen vehicle.
Chicchinelli said this charge was for the vehicle Walls was driving during this offense and is not from subsequent criminal activity.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 9, 2021, a state trooper was stationed along I-80 eastbound near mile marker 117 in Lawrence Township when a Honda Civic drove by at 104 mph.
The trooper entered the highway and pursued the vehicle, which did not have a registration plate. The trooper activated lights and sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed.
A pursuit ensued and the suspect reached speeds of between 120 and 130 mph.
Troopers saiid the defendant showed complete disregard for safety and passed vehicles on berms and committed numerous traffic violations. PSP Rockview set up spike strips at mile marker 142 and 153 but the defendant was able to avoid them. A third attempt at deploying spike strips was made at mile marker 158, which was successful.
The defendant’s front tire became deflated, allowing a trooper to initiate a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver, causing the defendant’s vehicle to spin out.
Walls attempted to drive west in the eastbound lanes until a state trooper used his vehicle to strike the rear driver’s side of the defendant’s vehicle pinning it against the guide rail.
Walls was removed from the vehicle and arrested. State police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Maryland the day before.