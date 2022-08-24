David Eakon McCauley III, 50, of Glen Burnie, Md., who is accused of fleeing from police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 13 at 11:30 p.m., state police were on patrol at the intersection of Culvert Street and Main Street in Coalport when they spotted a Ford Explorer driving without its headlights on. The trooper began following the vehicle and discovered the vehicle had an expired registration.

