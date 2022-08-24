David Eakon McCauley III, 50, of Glen Burnie, Md., who is accused of fleeing from police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 13 at 11:30 p.m., state police were on patrol at the intersection of Culvert Street and Main Street in Coalport when they spotted a Ford Explorer driving without its headlights on. The trooper began following the vehicle and discovered the vehicle had an expired registration.
The trooper activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled and went into a yard near the intersection of Main Street and state Route 53.
The vehicle became disabled in the yard and McCauley got out and fled on foot. Troopers pursued and captured McCauley and took him into custody.
State police also discovered he had a warrant for his arrest in Virginia.
McCauley is charged with flight to avoid apprehension and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility — ungraded felonies; fleeing or eluding police — ungraded misdemeanor; and the summary offenses of driving unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, display foreign license during suspension/revocation, and two counts of investigation but officer/duty of operator.
McCauley is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.