Jackson Curtis Martin III, 47, formerly of Clearfield, who is already serving a lengthy federal prison sentence for producing material depicting the sexual abuse of minors, was sentenced in Clearfield by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at colloquy court.
Martin and his girlfriend, Amanda Nichelle Downs, 31, formerly of Clearfield, were accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl in 2018.
In March of 2022, Martin pleaded guilty to producing and possessing materials depicting the sexual abuse of minors and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 35 years in jail with a lifetime of supervision (probation.)
Yesterday, Martin agreed to plead guilty to two sex offense charges, which are felonies of the first degree.
“Mr. Martin, you are a sick man,” Cherry said. “What you did to that young child is repulsive.”
The plea agreement is for Martin to serve a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 40 years in state prison concurrent to the federal sentence.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the public would be protected from Martin, as the federal sentence would keep Martin in jail into his 80’s. Sayers said federal officials believe this plea is in the best interest of justice.
Sayers also said that the Megan’s Law Assessment board determined Martin did not meet the criteria for a sexually violent predator.
Martin, who is currently incarcerated in federal prison, participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing said it is possible he could be released when he is in his 70s.
Cherry asked if the concurrent sentence is a recommendation or is it in the plea. Sayers told Cherry that he “Cherry” approved the plea with the concurrent sentence at pre-trial conferences in December. Cherry said that was a long time ago and doesn’t remember that, but said he would stick to the agreement.
Cherry then sentenced Martin to serve 20-40 years in state prison, prohibited him from having any unsupervised contact with the victim or any person under the age of 18, and he must comply with all requirements under Megan’s Law.
Martin was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. Attorney Doug Sughrue of Pittsburgh, who represented Martin in the federal case, also participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.
Matin’s co-defendant, Downs, also pleaded guilty ands sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison plus a lifetime of supervision.