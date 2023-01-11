Trevor Jay Collins, 21, of Clearfield pleaded guilty marijuana delivery charges and was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Collins pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana — ungraded felony, two counts, possession of a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of two years in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years concurrent probation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 21, state police and a confidential informant set up a controlled drug buy.
The buy occurred in a parking lot along S. 2nd Street in Lawrence Township. The CI purchased an ounce of marijuana for $185.