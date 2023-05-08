Trevor Noel Bloom, 41, of Clearfield, who is accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose death of a woman, had his bail revoked and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail after being caught using illegal drugs.
On Dec. 21, 2021 Bloom allegedly provided drugs to Lindsey A. Laborde, 36, of Clearfield, which resulted in her death at a Coal Hill residence.
On Jan. 21, 2023, Bloom was charged with drug delivery resulting in death — felony of the first degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of the first degree and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the first degree.
He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. On March 20, Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois posted his bail and Bloom was released.
Yesterday, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue told President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman that eight days after being released from jail, Bloom overdosed and had to be administered Narcan to save his life. As a result, the commonwealth filed a motion to revoke bail.
Ammerman immediately ordered Bloom to be drug tested and he tested positive to methamphetamine, fentanyl, Suboxone and alcohol.
“I’m really sorry to hear that,” Ammerman said.
Bloom’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said despite the positive drug test, overcoming addiction is a long and difficult process and they sometimes have setbacks. He said Bloom already spent two months in jail and noted he now is getting treatment, doing much better, and asked that he instead be released on supervised bail.
Bloom spoke in his own defense and said he has been an addict for a long time, but said he is getting better and he hasn’t been this good since he was 12 years of age.
Lumadue argued that Bloom’s bail be revoked for Bloom’s own protection and the protection of the community.
Ammerman said he is sympathetic to the plight of people and the families of people with addiction issues, but the fact remains Bloom is facing a felony one charge and if convicted, he would likely be sent to state prison. Ammerman then revoked Bloom’s bail and ordered him to be incarcerated in CCJ.